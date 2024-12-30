Menu Explore
Publish daily AQI data on PMC website: Citizens’ group

BySiddharth Gadkari
Dec 31, 2024 06:06 AM IST

On Monday, Vivek Velankar, president, Sajag Nagrik Manch, said of writing to municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale seeking the information

City-based non-governmental organisation Sajag Nagrik Manch has demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) publish daily data collected from the 45 Air Quality Index (AQI) sensors installed under the Smart City Mission on its website.

The civic activist said that regular publication of AQI data will help the municipal authorities, traffic police, and citizens take necessary measures to combat pollution. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The civic activist said that regular publication of AQI data will help the municipal authorities, traffic police, and citizens take necessary measures to combat pollution. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On Monday, Vivek Velankar, president, Sajag Nagrik Manch, said of writing to municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale seeking the information. “Pune city faces severe air pollution, affecting citizens’ health. Huge public money was spent to set up AQI sensors, yet the real-time data is not regularly updated on the municipal website. Two special sensors were installed near Vaikunth crematorium due to complaints of high pollution in the area. However, even after the Smart City project was transferred to PMC, the available data is only updated till June 2024.”

The civic activist said that regular publication of AQI data will help the municipal authorities, traffic police, and citizens take necessary measures to combat pollution.

