Pune accident: Builder told me to let his teen son drive Porsche, driver tells police

The driver, employed by the family of the minor involved in the car accident, in a statement to the police said that the teen was insisting on going behind the wheel and he had to call the father to inform the latter about it. According to the police, the accused teenager’s friend and the driver were accompanying him in the car when the fatal accident took place. (PTI)

The minor’s father, a prominent builder, asked him to let the teen drive the car, the driver told the authorities.

The crime branch officials on Thursday also questioned the grandfather and minor friend of the 17-year-old boy who crashed Porsche into a motorbike killing two persons at Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning.

To verify the account given by the driver, the grandfather and the minor friend, the officials made them sit in one room and corroborate the chain of events.

The grandfather was also interrogated for the electric luxury sports sedan Porsche Taycan’s registration number and its ownership in the reality firm’s name.

The grandfather on Sunday had stood surety for granting bail to the 17-year-old and had assured the Juvenile Justice Board that the minor would mend his ways.