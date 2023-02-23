Pune: After protests, MPSC to implement new syllabus from 2025

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Thursday announced that the new syllabus for exams will be implemented on 2025 instead of starting it from this year. Many competitive exam aspirants have been staging protests across the state over the issue since past few months. Many competitive exam aspirants have been staging protests across the state over the issue since past few months. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The MPSC, an independent body, while announcing the decision on its twitter handle, decided to implement the new “Descriptive Pattern” days after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that if the commission does not make the decision, the government may consider approaching the court.

“The revised examination plan and syllabus is being implemented from the year 2025, taking into account the demand of candidates regarding the descriptive nature of the State Services Main Examination, the law and order situation, and the additional time to be given to candidates for preparation,” MPSC said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has welcomed MPSC’s announcement to implement the revised examination scheme and syllabus for the State Services Main Examination from 2025.

“We had interacted with protesting aspirants many a times. The deputy chief minister also met the youths. The commission was informed that the government agreed with the sentiments of the aspirants after discussing the matter in the cabinet meeting. We had requested the commission to give more time for the implementation of new examination system. I thank the commission for giving a positive response to the letter,” said Shinde.

While many aspirants are against the new system, there are a large number of candidates preparing for the exam in favour of it and had also staged protest.

“It is a major relief to many students who were preparing for MPSC examinations to be held in the state this year. Since last two years, I am preparing as per the old pattern for exams and sudden change in pattern would have left our efforts in vain,” said Kishore Sangale, a student from Beed district preparing for competitive exams in Pune.

After the announcement by MPSC, the protesting students in Pune called off their protest.

In the new “descriptive exam pattern”, there are a total of nine papers instead of earlier six papers in the subjective pattern. The exam will be of total 1,750 marks than the 800 marks which was as per the earlier pattern. And the major change which has been made is that 300 marks each of the two language papers will not be included in the merit score, which will impact scoring of students. To qualify for the merit score, a candidate will have to score 25 per cent marks in each paper. All the papers will be in a descriptive pattern with 250 marks each.

Many aspirants have been staging protests after the MPSC, in June last year, said that it would switch to descriptive pattern exams from the present objective type.