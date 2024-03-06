Pune airport new terminal likely to be inaugurated on March 10

The new terminal building of Pune Airport, awaiting operationalisation, is likely to be inaugurated on Sunday, officials said. Besides Pune, Kolhapur Jabalpur and Gwalior airports will also be inaugurated online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on March 10 (HT PHOTO)

This new terminal, which showcases Maharashtra’s rich culture, spans 51,595 square meters and is anticipated to handle 12 million passengers annually, a substantial upgrade from the current capacity of 7.2 million.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, during his visit to Pune Airport on January 14, had highlighted that the project has recently been completed, prompting his inspection.

According to officials, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be present in Pune during the inauguration ceremony.

A pedestrian bridge has been constructed to reach Aeromall from the airport terminal. There is also a sliding staircase and a lift to access the bridge. Facilities are also provided to avoid passengers carrying luggage on footbridges. HTC