 Pune airport new terminal likely to be inaugurated on March 10 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Pune airport new terminal likely to be inaugurated on March 10

Pune airport new terminal likely to be inaugurated on March 10

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, during his visit to Pune Airport on January 14, had highlighted that the project has recently been completed, prompting his inspection

The new terminal building of Pune Airport, awaiting operationalisation, is likely to be inaugurated on Sunday, officials said.

Besides Pune, Kolhapur Jabalpur and Gwalior airports will also be inaugurated online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on March 10 (HT PHOTO)
Besides Pune, Kolhapur Jabalpur and Gwalior airports will also be inaugurated online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on March 10 (HT PHOTO)

This new terminal, which showcases Maharashtra’s rich culture, spans 51,595 square meters and is anticipated to handle 12 million passengers annually, a substantial upgrade from the current capacity of 7.2 million.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, during his visit to Pune Airport on January 14, had highlighted that the project has recently been completed, prompting his inspection.

Besides Pune, Kolhapur Jabalpur and Gwalior airports will also be inaugurated online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on March 10

According to officials, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be present in Pune during the inauguration ceremony.

A pedestrian bridge has been constructed to reach Aeromall from the airport terminal. There is also a sliding staircase and a lift to access the bridge. Facilities are also provided to avoid passengers carrying luggage on footbridges. HTC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On