Pune airport road choked by daily traffic chaos

The road to Pune Airport has become a daily ordeal, with severe congestion from Vishrantwadi Chowk to 509 Chowk. Long queues, frequent bottlenecks, and crawling traffic leave motorists frustrated and passengers anxious about missing flights. Despite repeated complaints, no lasting solution has been implemented. Traffic officials say congestion peaks during flight arrivals and departures, bringing movement to a standstill at key intersections. (FILE)

With air passenger numbers rising, urgent road expansion and better traffic management are needed. The narrow stretch between Air Force Station Chowk and 509 Chowk sees bumper-to-bumper traffic during peak hours, worsened by heavy vehicles, ongoing construction near the Air Force area, and the lack of alternate routes.

Traffic officials say congestion peaks during flight arrivals and departures, bringing movement to a standstill at key intersections. Even two-wheelers and emergency vehicles struggle to navigate the jammed lanes.

“Traffic congestion has increased due to more vehicles and ongoing construction,” said Ravindra Kadam, traffic police inspector, airport division.

Residents have voiced frustration over the persistent chaos. Nitin Deshmukh, a frequent flyer from Vishrantwadi, said, “It takes almost 45 minutes to cover three kilometres. I’ve even missed a flight because of it. Authorities need to act fast.” Pooja Surani, a daily commuter, said.

Citizens and civic activists have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation and the traffic department to take immediate action. Proposed measures include widening the road, synchronising signals, clearing encroachments, and regulating parking.