PUNE: Pune international airport has secured top position among the airports run by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in the Airports Council International (ACI) - Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey for both Q3 (July to September 2025) and Q4 (October to December 2025); logging a near-perfect passenger satisfaction score of 4.96 out of 5. Pune airport scores near-perfect 4.96 in ACI-ASQ survey

The airport’s consistent performance has placed it first among the 16 AAI airports covered in the survey during the said period. The ASQ survey is globally recognised as a benchmark for airport service quality and is based entirely on real-time feedback collected directly from passengers.

Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke attributed the achievement to the combined efforts of airport stakeholders and frontline staff, while also acknowledging leadership support. “This achievement is the result of the dedicated efforts of all airport stakeholders and frontline teams, and has been strongly enabled by the visionary leadership and continuous encouragement of minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol. His proactive support and clear focus on aviation development have played a pivotal role in elevating service standards at Pune airport,” Dhoke said.

Mohol said that the ranking reflected the government’s focus on improving passenger experience. “Pune airport’s number one ranking in the ACI-ASQ survey for Q3 and Q4 with an exceptional score of 4.96 out of 5 reflects our commitment to delivering world-class passenger services. This recognition motivates us to continue strengthening infrastructure and service quality for passengers,” he said.

Supported by a modern terminal building inaugurated two years ago, Pune airport retained its 4.96 score in Q4 and emerged as the highest-rated among the 16 AAI airports surveyed. Other airports included in the study were Trichy, Goa, Dehradun, Varanasi, Indore, Chennai, Kolkata, Raipur, Patna, Coimbatore, Amritsar, Srinagar, Calicut, Bhubaneswar and Port Blair. While Pune maintained its high score in both quarters, its global ranking slipped marginally from 56 in Q3 to 58 in Q4, reflecting intense competition among airports worldwide.

Aviation expert Dhairyasheel Vandekar described the sustained near-perfect rating as a significant achievement, while flagging areas that require continued focus. “Maintaining an overall passenger satisfaction score of 4.96 out of 5 through much of 2025 is truly commendable and reflects AAI’s efforts in service delivery,” he said.

However, he was quick to note that passenger feedback continues to highlight concerns around staff courtesy and helpfulness at check-in and security, cleanliness of washrooms, availability of seats at gates, accuracy of flight information displays, waiting times at security, value for money at food outlets, and overall terminal ambience.

“While the overall score has shown strong consistency and improvement, addressing these specific pain points promptly will help prevent any erosion of passenger trust and sustain the airport’s well-earned reputation,” Vandekar said.

Vandekar also pointed out that the strong ASQ performance comes at a critical regulatory juncture, as Pune airport’s third control period for aeronautical tariffs ends on March 31, 2026. “Under the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) framework, strong passenger satisfaction metrics play an important role in supporting proposals for revisions in airport charges such as user development fees, aircraft parking charges and other aeronautical tariffs for the next control period starting April 1, 2026. Any approved increases are ultimately passed on to passengers,” he said.

Vandekar urged restraint in future tariff decisions, citing the airport’s consistent profitability and traffic growth. “Given Pune airport’s robust performance and impressive ASQ results, there is a strong case for advocating prudent and moderate tariff adjustments while continuing to invest in service excellence and infrastructure,” he said.