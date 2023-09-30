Pune amongst top three districts to report conjunctivitis, chikungunya

PUNE Pune district this year has reported the highest number of 77,125 conjunctivitis cases in the state and the third highest—320 influenza A cases and 80 Chikungunya cases. (HT PHOTO)

Due to the unusual weather pattern and intermittent rainfall during this year’s monsoon season, Maharashtra has seen a significant increase in cases of viral infections and vector-borne diseases. Pune district has been among the top three districts in the state reporting the highest number of cases of conjunctivitis, influenza and chikungunya cases said the officials.

Pune district this year has reported the highest number of 77,125 conjunctivitis cases in the state and the third highest—320 influenza A cases and 80 Chikungunya cases. As per the officials, the spike in the viral infection and vectorborne disease cases was reported in July this year.

As per the data provided by the State Health Department, Pune district has reported the highest number of conjunctivitis cases (77,125) in the state, followed by Buldhana (50,513) and Nanded (37,500) district. Furthermore, Mumbai (1,668) has reported the highest number of influenza A cases, followed by Thane (553) and Pune (320) reported the third highest number of influenza cases respectively.

Similarly, Mumbai reported the highest 159 chikungunya cases followed by Kolhapur (125) and Pune (80), the report revealed.

Dr Pratapsinh Sarnikar, joint director of health services, said advisories have been issued at regular intervals by the Public Health Department to prevent and manage the epidemic diseases outbreak in the state.

“As a preventive measure door-to-door screening across the state has been started in affected areas. The local bodies have been asked to conduct containment and surveillance activities. The local bodies have been instructed to conduct information education and communication (IEC) activities. However, the cases have started to decline in the affected area,” he said.

According to the state Epidemic illnesses report for this year till September 27, the state has recorded 5,56,430 conjunctivitis cases, followed by 10,978 malaria cases, 10,553 dengue cases, 2,755 influenza A cases, and 1,283 leptospirosis cases.

