PMRDA signs MoU with city of Busan

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jul 01, 2023 11:45 PM IST

The goal of the agreement is to facilitate collaboration and exchanges between the two municipalities

PUNE

The signing ceremony was attended by a delegation from South Korea, led by Hoe Sook, Director of the K-Art Institute in Busan, Rahul Mahiwal, the Metropolitan Commissioner of Pune, along with other officials from PMRDA. (HT PHOTO)
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the Busan Metropolitan Corporation of South Korea on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in urban development.

The goal of the agreement is to facilitate collaboration and exchanges between the two municipalities. Focus areas of the agreement include exchanging information on urban development policies and initiatives, fostering cultural and artistic exchanges, organising bilateral events, conducting study tours, and enabling student and academic exchange programmes.

“The Science and Technology Park in Pune, an organisation supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Government of India, will be the coordinating agency for overseeing the implementation of the MoU,” stated Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector of PMRDA.

The signing ceremony was attended by a delegation from South Korea, led by Hoe Sook, Director of the K-Art Institute in Busan, Rahul Mahiwal, the Metropolitan Commissioner of Pune, along with other officials from PMRDA and the Science and Technology Park, Pune.

