Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune auto dealer booked for sexually harassing employee

pune news
Updated on Jan 15, 2023 11:54 PM IST

The incident occurred between December 2021 and July 19, 2022 at aN auto dealership based in Shivajinagar

ByHT Correspondent

The Pune police booked an auto dealer for sexual harassment and to insult the modesty of a woman who was working at his showroom, said officials on Sunday.

According to the police, a 37-year-old woman, who works as a general manager at the auto dealership registered a complaint at Shivajinagar police station.

As per her complaint, her boss and three others sexually assaulted her. The incident occurred between December 2021 and July 19, 2022 at aN auto dealership based in Shivajinagar.

Police officials said that the accused physically, mentally and financially harassed her. They also threatened her to malign her image in the society. Frustrated with their physical and sexual abuse, finally the victim approached the police station and registered a police complaint .

An FIR has been registered under sections 509, 500,506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

