Home / Cities / Pune News / Two Bangladeshi nationals on deportation escape from police custody

Two Bangladeshi nationals on deportation escape from police custody

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 13, 2023 12:41 AM IST

Two Bangladeshi nationals who served punishment at Yerawada Jail in a theft case escaped from Sinhagad Road police station on June 7

PUNE Two Bangladeshi nationals who served punishment at Yerawada Jail in a theft case escaped from Sinhagad Road police station on June 7. According to police, an FIR has been registered in the case.

Two Bangladeshi nationals who served punishment at Yerawada Jail in a theft case escaped from Sinhagad Road police station on June 7. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Two Bangladeshi nationals who served punishment at Yerawada Jail in a theft case escaped from Sinhagad Road police station on June 7. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused have been identified as Ridanur Rehman Rakib, 65 and Jakir Kobid Hussain, 42.

According to police officials, two convicts who had already undergone punishment for their theft convictions were released from Yerawada Jail. However, due to their status as foreign nationals residing in Pune illegally, the special branch police, Pune initiated the deportation process to send them back to Bangladesh.

In the meantime, the special branch passed restriction orders and they were told to reside at Sinhagad Road police station.

For the last seven months, they have living there. Meanwhile, the special branch had contacted the Bangladeshi Consulate, but due to a lack of response from the consulate, the deportation process was delayed.

On June 7, they managed to escape from the police station, raising concerns about the security and supervision of the detainees.

Abhay Mahajan, senior police inspector, said, “They were convicted in a theft case and after completion of the sentence now they were living here in the police station as per restriction orders by the special branch. On 7 June they managed to escape and we have formed teams to get back them.’’

A case has been registered at Sinhagad road police station under section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune theft case
pune theft case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out