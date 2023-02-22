Pune bypoll: Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde to attend rallies in Kasba Peth

Both of the factions of Shiv Sena have intensified campaign in the final leg to Kasba Peth bypolls. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray will visit the city on Thursday to attend rally for their respective candidate. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray will visit the city on Thursday to attend rally for their respective candidates (HT FILE PHOTO)

Thackeray will addressing a public rally at Nana Peth vegetable market to support Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar on Thursday evening. It will be the leader’s first rally after the poll body allotted the Shiv Sena name and symbol to Eknath Shinde’s faction.

Shinde will campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hemant Rasane at a rally that will start in the city at 3 pm.

MNS suspends party workers for supporting MVA candidate

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has taken action against some of its party workers found campaigning for Maha Vikas Aghadi’s candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, according to a statement released by the Raj Thackeray-led party.

MNS city unit president Sainath Babar said, “The party president had taken the decision to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Kasba Peth bypoll. However, some party workers were missing meets at the party office and reported to be campaigning for the Congress candidate. The party has deciced to suspend their membership.”

Dhangekar, who was earlier with the MNS, has friends in the party.