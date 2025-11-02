Pune camp’s iconic Solanki bookstore: Where authors return and readers never leave

Tucked in Pune’s bustling cantonment area, amid street vendors and throngs of pedestrians, a modest roadside bookstall has quietly become a beloved literary landmark. For 35 years, Solanki Bookstore has been more than a place to buy books; it is a meeting point for writers, readers, and stories alike. Amish Tripathi flanked by Anand Solanki (right) and father Kanhaiyalal Solanki (left). (HT)

Founded in 1989 by Kanhaiyalal Solanki with just a small stack of books and a boundless love for reading, the stall has grown into a must-visit destination for bibliophiles. Today, his son Anand Solanki carries forward the legacy, ensuring that this footpath bookstore remains a cherished part of Pune’s cultural landscape.

“My father began this stall with just a handful of books. Today, it’s been 35 years, and countless authors have come here to interact with readers. We offer a discount of 20–30% on all titles. I don’t just sell books — I try to suggest the right book to each reader based on their age, genre preference, or even profession,” says Anand.

That personal touch has created something rare: a bookstore readers feel emotionally connected to. Over the years, international and bestselling authors, including Jeffrey Archer, Ashwin Sanghi, Chetan Bhagat, Vikram Sampath, Kabir Bedi, and Amish Tripathi, have visited the stall to launch their books, an extraordinary achievement for a footpath bookstore.

Amish Tripathi shares a particularly special bond with Solanki Bookstore, ensuring every one of his books is released here. On a recent Friday, Tripathi visited to launch his latest title, Chola Tigers. He was welcomed with the sound of a traditional tutari, interacted with readers, signed stacks of books, and posed for photographs with fans.

Speaking at the launch, Tripathi praised the unique spirit of the bookstore and its owner: “There’s something magical about Solanki Bookstore. Anand has built a community of readers. I keep coming back because this place connects books directly to people.”

For regular visitors, Solanki Bookstore is more than a shop; it’s a literary habit.

Sukanya Agrawal, a longtime customer, recalls, “My husband discovered this stall on his way to work, and since then, I’ve been a regular. Anand knows our reading preferences. He keeps us updated about author visits so we can meet them and get signed copies.”

Writer and poet Disha Tasgaonkar, founder of Poets of Pune, adds, “I was overwhelmed with joy when Amish Tripathi graced us with his presence. The man who stirred a generation back to reading with Meluha continues to inspire with his humility and reverence for our culture. Solanki Bookstore has been my haven for over fifteen years, and Anand is the reason the reading bug in me still thrives. It’s because of his passion that we readers get to meet such distinguished authors.”

At a time when online bookstores dominate and independent shops are shutting down, Solanki Bookstore thrives not because of scale, but because of soul. It survives because Anand recommends books not to boost sales, but to spark curiosity. It thrives because authors, including international bestsellers, choose to return.

On a busy Pune footpath, between traffic horns and the rustle of pages, Solanki Bookstore proves that a bookstore doesn’t need walls to build a community.