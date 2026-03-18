Pune cancels direct LPG pickup, makes OTP mandatory

PUNE: District collector Jitendra Dudi has directed that gas cylinders will now be supplied only after OTP (one-time password) verification, eliminating entirely any scope for unauthorised distribution or direct pickup of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders from godowns, agencies or other locations. Oil companies and distributors have been strictly instructed to stop all over-the-counter deliveries with immediate effect, making OTP-based doorstep delivery the only permissible mode of supply. Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi has directed that gas cylinders will now be supplied only after OTP verification, eliminating unauthorised distribution or direct pickup from godowns. (HT)

The directions were issued during a meeting chaired by the district collector at the collector’s office on Tuesday, which was attended by representatives of oil marketing companies and gas agencies from across Pune district. The move is aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and better monitoring of LPG cylinder distribution.

Under the revised system, consumers will receive their LPG cylinders only after providing a valid OTP at the time of delivery. Authorities have made it clear that no cylinders will be handed over directly at agency offices, warehouses, or any other points of distribution. This is expected to curb irregular practices and ensure that cylinders reach the intended beneficiaries.

To strengthen implementation, all gas agencies have been instructed to prominently display notices outside their premises stating that gas cylinder delivery will be carried out only through OTP verification within 96 hours. In addition, agencies have been directed to send SMS alerts to customers on their registered mobile numbers, informing them about the new system and urging them to avoid crowding at agency locations.

The administration has also made it mandatory for distributors to complete doorstep delivery within 96 hours of booking. Any delay or violation of guidelines will attract strict action. The police have also been instructed to take necessary steps against anyone attempting to disrupt or interfere with the regulated distribution process.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Dudi said, “This system has been introduced to bring discipline and transparency into the LPG distribution network. By making OTP verification compulsory and stopping direct pickup, we are ensuring that cylinders are delivered safely and only to the rightful consumer. The 96-hour delivery rule has been enforced to guarantee timely service. Any violation of these norms will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against those found flouting rules.”

Meanwhile, Prasanna Joshi, spokesperson of Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), said, “MNGL currently caters to around 8 lakh customers in the city through its pipeline network. Over the past 15 days, there has been a significant rise in demand for new connections across Pune. Our teams are working continuously to meet this demand and expand connectivity. However, at present, we are not in a position to provide exact figures on the number of new connections added during this period.”