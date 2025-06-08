Pune civic body calls emergency meeting as Covid cases rise

Amid the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has called for an emergency meeting on Monday to review the situation and strengthen its response strategy to combat the infection, said officials. Officials are concerned about the potential for a further spike, especially with the arrival of the monsoon season. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per officials, since May, Pune city has witnessed a significant surge in Covid cases. PMC has reported 64 new Covid-19 cases in just six days (June 1 to June 6), marking a noticeable uptick compared to the previous month. The city recorded 108 cases in May. While the numbers remain relatively low, officials are concerned about the potential for a further spike, especially with the arrival of the monsoon season.

Officials from PMC health department, public health department and rapid response task force which includes—National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), National Institute of Virology (NIV), BJ Medical College and private hospitals experts—will attend the meeting, said officials.

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has asked civic departments concerned and healthcare officials to attend the meeting. Discussions will focus on strengthening surveillance, ensuring availability of medicines and hospital beds, ramping up testing, and refining public communication strategies, said officials.

According to statement issued by PMC, 21 fresh Covid cases were reported and 18 patients were discharged after treatment on Saturday. The city has 61 active cases, of which 52 are in home isolation and nine are hospitalised and two on oxygen support. Since January, Pune city has reported 137 Covid cases, said officials.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief, PMC, said, “We are closely monitoring the rise in cases. The SOPs have already been issued for management of Covid-19 patients. Our aim is to be fully prepared and prevent any outbreak.”

As per the statement issued by the public health department, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 86 fresh Covid cases with 31 from PMC, 28 from Mumbai and seven from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Since January, 1,362 Covid cases and 18 deaths amongst the infected have been reported.

Furthermore, there are 595 active cases in the state. Since January, Mumbai has reported 640 cases, of which 634 cases were reported in May alone, said Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services.