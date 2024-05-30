Pune civic body extends property tax concession scheme for 15 more days

While the last date for availing the benefit of 10% and 5% concession in property tax was May 31, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the scheme for 15 more days as many citizens were unable to pay property tax online within the earlier deadline due to technical errors. The PMC had kept all options such as net banking, credit/debit card, UPI payment, Amazon pay, NEFT and RTGS open for paying property tax. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said, “Considering the technical errors that citizens had to face and their demand for extending the scheme, the PMC has decided to give 15 more days to citizens for paying property tax online and getting the benefit of the concession scheme.”

“The PMC had a total 14.22 lakh properties that used to pay property tax. Citizens who pay property tax in the first two months of the financial year get 10% and 5% concession in general tax. To avail the benefit of this scheme, many citizens used to pay tax,” Bhosale said.

“We had dispatched the property tax bills through the Indian postal service. But if someone hasn’t got the physical copy, they can download it from the PMC website and pay the tax either online or in person,” Bhosale further said.

“The PMC will keep its 71 citizens’ facility centres open from 9 am to 9 pm for tax collection. These centres will be open on public holidays and Saturdays and Sundays. Citizens should avail the benefits of this,” Bhosale added.

Property tax department head Madhav Jagtap said, “Till May 29, 5.19 lakh taxpayers had paid tax and availed the benefit of this concession scheme. The PMC has received ₹900.07 crore in tax till May 29. A majority of the citizens prefer to pay the tax online. A total 3.60 lakh taxpayers paid ₹552.42 crore in tax online.”

