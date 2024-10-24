Pune civic body faces 74% shortage of specialised doctors, med staff

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department is reeling under an acute shortage of medical workforce, with a shortfall of nearly 74% specialist doctors and staff at its healthcare facilities. Steps such as more recruitment drives, offering competitive salaries, and improving working conditions could help address the shortage, say activist. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief, said that a meeting was recently held with the additional municipal commissioner to review the services of health department. “Efforts are made to fill the vacant posts of 434 staff and doctors.”

According to the PMC data, posts of 74% Class I doctors, including specialist doctors like gynaecologists, paediatricians, neurologists, ENT surgeons and cardiologists amongst others, are vacant. Of total 1,164 approved posts, 434 are vacant.

“The current approved posts are based on city’s population recorded a decade ago. We will put up a proposal to include more posts in the health department considering the rising population,” she said.

Health activist Sharad Shetty said, “Steps such as more recruitment drives, offering competitive salaries, and improving working conditions could help address the shortage. Patients unable to afford treatment at private facilities suffer the most.”