Pune civic body initiates process to collect civic data on 23 newly-merged villages

After the state government on June 30 issued a notification of formally merging 23 villages within the Pune municipal limits, Vikram Kumar, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner, has instructed the regional ward officers to collect data from these villages and transfer the information to concerned departments of the municipal corporation.

The information includes staff engaged in the gram panchayats, all documents, financial status, computers used in government offices, garbage transport vehicles, primary health centres, tax details among others.

Kumar said, “The ward officers would appoint dedicated officers to collect the data of all records, street lights, tax and deposit receipts, properties, water schemes, vegetable markets and hand it over to concerned departments.”

Sunil Indalkar, head of PMC general administration department, said, “As 23 new villages are now merged in PMC, more staff will be recruited. The staff working with gram panchayats will become part of municipal staff. Right now, we don’t have exact numbers, but the ward officers have been instructed to collect the data.”

One of the officials from PMC on condition of anonymity said, “As new staff will get added to PMC, it will create more financial burden. It is not clear whether PMC will add the teachers and health workers which are working with Zilla Parishad. Already PMC has planned to execute the 7th Pay Commission for its staff.”

Recently, Kumar said that PMC revenue expenditure has already increased and so the civic body is not able to allot more funds for development projects and maximum money is going on salaries and maintenance work.

Meanwhile, after the merger of the villages the city is now one of the largest in Maharashtra in terms of area. With the city growing by around 187.16 sqkm, to now 518 sqkm from the existing 331 sqkm, and an additional population of 0.5 million.

PMC to use MRDA’s development plan for 23 villages

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday said, “These 23 villages were part of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and PMRDA’s development plan for the area including these 23 villages in the last stage, PMC will use same development plan and will call the suggestion and objection for the plan for these 23 villages.”

“The PMRDA likely to publish development plan very soon,” he said.