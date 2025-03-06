Pune civic body makes provision of 7cr for futuristic schools

In a step to improve service in educational facilities, PMC has decided to start futuristic schools. In the first phase, each ward office will have one futuristic school where the civic body will provide modern infrastructure at the facility. The civic body will also soon implement the ‘sister school’ scheme where the teachers from private schools will visit civic schools and teach students. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body has made the budgetary provision of ₹7 crore for futuristic schools.

“PMC will create a modern classroom with a seating capacity of 30 students. The facility will have computers, e-syllabus, podium wall for presentation and other modern tech facilities,” said Bhosale.

The announcement was made on Tuesday when Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale presented the annual budget for the financial year 2025-26, with an outlay of ₹12,618 crore.

The civic body will also soon implement the ‘sister school’ scheme where the teachers from private schools will visit civic schools and teach students. “Under the scheme, the teachers from private schools will visit the PMC schools and they will teach two hours every week in civic schools,” said Bhosale.

The scheme will help with knowledge exchange and will be a good learning experience for civic schoolteachers.

The framework of the scheme is not finalized yet, but most teachers from neighbouring private schools will visit the PMC schools every week.

Private agency to clean toilets

The PMC has also decided to hire a private agency to clean the toilets in the civic body-run schools.

In the existing system, ward office employees clean the public toilets. So, they are cleaned only once a day.

“The PMC will hire a private agency that will clean the toilets multiple times. We must accept that wherever private agencies are working, the results are positive, and toilets remain clean,” said officials.

Implementation of effective speed breakers

PMC has decided to install effective and scientific speed breakers in several areas across the city and a special committee will be formed by the road department to implement the same.

“The road department will form a special committee to frame the road divider policy and its implementation. There are various complaints about the road dividers in the city, but they would get erected as per the suggested guidelines,” said Bhosale.

PMC has decided to increase co-ordination among all the departments, especially during road digging exercises, so that pedestrians are not inconvenienced. “As city roads are dug repeatedly, it invites citizens’ anger, but from now onwards, the departments will plan in advance,” he said.