Pune civic body reports decline in GBS cases 

After an initial laxity, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) intensified measures have led to a decline in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases. The city has now witnessed a downward trend, with only a few fresh cases being reported and the situation is under control, said the officials. Cases were reported in clusters from areas like Nande Gaon, Dhayari, Kirkitwadi, and Khadakwasla, amongst others. Most cases were reported in the newly added villages of PMC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune district has reported an unusual spike in GBS cases since January 9, 2025. Cases were reported in clusters from areas like Nande Gaon, Dhayari, Kirkitwadi, and Khadakwasla, amongst others. Most cases were reported in the newly added villages of PMC. On Monday, the district reported 8 fresh GBS-suspect cases.

The National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) found bacterial contamination of Campylobacter jejuni in water samples collected from the Kirkitwadi area. C.Jejuni may trigger acute autoimmune sequelae including GBS, a rare neurological disorder. However, the laxity on part of the PMC to provide safe and potable water to these area residents is likely to be the cause behind the GBS spike.

Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief said there is a down ward trend in the new GBS cases, and a large number of patients recovered and were discharged.

“Even before the guidelines were issued by the government the surveillance and containment activities were conducted. This helped us to prevent new cases in these affected areas. Apart from surveillance, the IEC activities were conducted on a large scale. There is enough awareness in the citizens now to prevent consumption of contaminated water and food,” she said.

According to official data from the public health department, GBS cases were first reported in single digits starting from January 9. Subsequently, the number of new cases increased to double digits. On January 20, the highest number of cases recorded was 15. The peak period is considered to be from January 18 to January 24, during which 77 cases were reported. However, by the last week of January, the number of new cases has declined, with fresh cases now being reported in single digits.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health chief of PMC, said, “We had deployed a surveillance team in the affected area to identify cases early. The door-to-door survey helped to identify initial cases of gastroenteritis and prevent them from developing severe symptoms of GBS. Intensified containment measures to prevent water and food contamination help to prevent the suspected GBS outbreak in the affected areas,” she said.

Pune district has reported 192 suspected and confirmed GBS cases and six suspected and one confirmed GBS death. The 184 cases reported include—37 patients are from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 89 are from newly added villages in the PMC area, 26 are from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 24 are from Pune Rural, and eight are from other districts.

A Senior official from the PMC water supply department on request of anonymity, said, “We have sealed the RO plants whose water samples were tested unsafe. Besides action was taken against the water tankers that were found supplying contaminated water.”