Pune civic body rescinds rotational water cut following opposition from politicos

Barely days since it decided to introduce a rotational water cut once a week in areas including Dhayari, Suncity, Vadgaon Budruk, Hingne Sahakar Nagar, Dhankawadi, Balaji Nagar, Ambegaon Pathar, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Katraj and Kondhwa, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has withdrawn its decision in view of opposition from the political leadership. With the PMC retracting its decision, Punekars will now get water once a day as per the previous timetable. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A press statement issued by the head of the PMC water supply department, Nandkishor Jagtap, read, “The PMC had announced a rotational water cut from May 5. However, after a review of the water shortage in the Khadakwasla reservoir, it has decided to stay its own decision till further instructions.”

With the PMC retracting its decision, Punekars will now get water once a day as per the previous timetable.

Just last week, the PMC water supply department issued a statement reading, “The areas dependent on the Vadgaon water treatment plant will have a rotational water cut once a week from May 5. Each of these areas will not have water once a week starting May 5.” Accordingly, areas such as Balaji Nagar, Pawar Hospital, Katraj, Utkarsh Nagar, Gujar Vasti, Katraj Talav, Kondhwa, Shanti Nagar, Sawant Colony, Suncity, Dhayari, Manik Baug, Vithalwadi, Samarth Nagar, State Bank Colony, Kondhwa, Khadi Machine Chowk, Sinhagad College and Kolte Patil Society among others were to face a rotational water cut once a week starting May 5. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of legislative assembly (MLA) Bhimrao Tapkir opposed the PMC’s decision, questioning why the rotational water cut was being introduced in certain areas only, that too areas falling in his assembly constituency.