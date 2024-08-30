Pune civic body seeks report from anti-encroachment dept on Ganesh pandals

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday issued directives to the anti-encroachment department to submit a detailed report on Ganesh mandals following the high court directives regarding setting up of pandals on roads. The anti-encroachment department should submit the report about pandals before the court at the end of the 10-day festival. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC in 2019 had given five-year permission to Ganesh mandals for roadside pandals for Ganeshotsav and chief minister Eknath Shinde in 2022 extended the permission till 2027.

The key directions include that the ward office must check the pandal size follow prescribed rules and ensure roads are not obstructed. The anti-encroachment department should submit the report about pandals before the court at the end of the 10-day festival.

Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC anti-encroachment department, said, “We have issued directives to regional ward offices to furnish details of Ganesh mandals if it flouts norms.”