Pune civic body takes steps to prevent waterlogged roads

The drainage department had recommended suggestions following visit to rain-affected spots after pre-monsoon showers inundated some areas, including Yerawada, Vimannagar, Sinhagad Road, Koregaon Park, Mhalunge, Timber Market, Lohegaon, Aundh, Market Yard, Dhanori, Baner Road, JM Road, Ganeshkhind Road, Karve Road and NDA Road.

PMC road department has raised drainage chambers to stretch level on VR Shinde Road at Bibvewadi besides constructing a drainage chamber in Pulachiwadi at Deccan Gymkhana. Stormwater line connection work to connect the culvert at Yerawada near Commerce Zone has started.

The road department has broken footpath at Shivaji Chowk on Satara Road to create channel for water flow to nearby nullahs.

Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer, road department, said, “At this spot rainwater accumulates as it is a low-lying area. On Saturday, PMC commissioner and additional commissioner visited waterlogging spots across various parts of the city.”