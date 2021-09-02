Pune civic body to conduct safety audit of electric poles ahead of Ganesh festival

With the Ganesh festival just round the corner, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is carrying out a safety audit of all the electric poles in the city to avoid any untoward incident.

Ordering the safety audit, Shrinivas Kandul, head of the electric department of the PMC, said, “As the festive season is underway, the PMC has started the safety audit of all electric poles. During the Ganesh festival, many mandals in the city erect pandals and sometimes, electric poles are part of the pandal. We are checking the earthing of each pole, and even appealing mandals to keep the pandals away from electric poles.”

There have been mishaps in the city where people lost their lives due to electrocution with a majority of these occurring mainly during the rainy season. Learning from experience, the PMC electric department has instructed its engineers to check each pole under its jurisdiction.