Pune civic body to survey 9 lakh residential properties which avail 40% tax rebate

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to conduct a survey of all nine lakh residential properties who avail the 40 per cent tax discount, said officials. PMC limits, including 34 villages, encompass about 14.25 lakh properties. Out of which, there are 9 lakh residential properties. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A senior official from the property tax department requesting anonymity said, “PMC gives a 40% tax discount to residential properties where the owners reside. However, many property owners are renting out their homes after availing themselves of the benefits. As a result, PMC will conduct regular surveys to monitor properties receiving the concession. The concession will be cancelled for properties found to have tenants, effective from 2019 onwards.”

PMC limits, including 34 villages, encompass about 14.25 lakh properties. Out of which, there are 9 lakh residential properties. Since 1970, the civic body has been providing a 40% tax relief on residential properties. However, in 2011, the government raised objections and directed the cancellation of this concession, which was officially implemented in 2019. Consequently, PMC revoked the discount for approximately 97,000 property owners and demanded repayment of the difference.

In 2023, the government decided to reinstate this discount. As a result, PMC extended the exemption to all residential properties for the financial year 2023-24 and required property owners to submit a PT-3 application if they wished to retain the benefit.

After receiving complaints, PMC extended the PT-3 application deadline to August 15 and conducted a survey of 4.52 lakh properties that do not receive exemptions. During this survey, around 2 lakh properties were found to have tenants.

In a survey conducted in June this year of all property taxpayers who had applied for the rebate, the civic body identified 50,000 new properties, and PT-3 applications have been filled in for them. Also, tenants were found living in 1, 17,721 properties and 55,106 buildings were found to be closed, while 2, 31,663 property owners were confirmed to be living in their properties.

Meanwhile, the civic body is set to intensify efforts in income tax collection and to maximise recovery, band squads and recovery teams will be formed at the field office level. Employees have been directed to collect between ₹250 to ₹300 crores per month. In addition to identifying new sources of income, these will also be assessed.

Information about outstanding arrears will be communicated through the media, and people will be notified about their dues via calls and SMS.