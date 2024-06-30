Pune civic body to use geotagged QR codes for dogs

In a step towards the elimination of dog-mediated rabies, the veterinary department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to start using reflective collars with geotagged QR codes in the canine population. The civic body has begun discussions with private firms for the same. Software that will be mobile-compatible will be used with the belts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

These unique neck bands with geotagged QR codes can be used in both the pet and stray dog population, said officials.

The veterinary department has started preparing a proposal to start using these reflective neck collars for the canines which have their unique IDs strapped around their necks, containing details of their breed, vaccination and sterilization status and contact details of feeders or owner.

Dr Sarika Funde, chief veterinary officer of PMC, said, the stray dogs during the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programmes after vaccination and sterilisation are given a neck belt and notching is done on ear to identify the stray.

“The regular belt can be replaced with these reflective belts which will have a QR code-enabled geotag. The code when scanned either with a mobile QR code scanner or special scanning cameras from a distance, will give all the relevant information about a stray,” she said.

During registration or renewal of pet dog licenses, this neck belt can be given to the pet parents. If any pet dog goes missing the geotag can help track the location of the missing pet, said the officials.

Dr Funde, said, a proposal for the reflective collars with geotagged QR codes will be presented before the municipal commissioner PMC. After its approval, the initiative can be started in the city for the canines.’

As per officials, PMC has put its earlier plan to implant microchips in the stray dog population temporarily on hold considering the financial constraint. The new project of reflective collars with geotagged QR codes is likely to be more financially viable in comparison to the microchip.

As per the latest stray dog population census carried out by the civic body in May 2023, the estimated (stray) canine population in PMC limits is 1,79,940.