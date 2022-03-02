Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune civic polls: Candidates arrange picnics to reach out to voters
pune news

Pune civic polls: Candidates arrange picnics to reach out to voters

Many candidates have started the same practice and are arranging outings for voters to pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra, mainly Akkalkot, Shirdi, Pandharpur and Ashtavinayaka are popular
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have a total of 55 wards with each having three members for the municipal election scheduled in 2022. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have a total of 55 wards with each having three members for the municipal election scheduled in 2022. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 08:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE As the municipal election is around the corner, many candidates in the city are organising picnics for voters.

Congress leader Aba Bagul, a few years ago, started the trend to take voters, mainly senior citizens, for Kashi yatra. He is following the practise every year, which has become popular among voters.

Many candidates have started the same practice and are arranging outings for voters to pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra, mainly Akkalkot, Shirdi, Pandharpur and Ashtavinayaka are popular.

One of the candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on condition of anonymity, said, “I have organised ten buses for Akkalkot and Astavinayak tour.”

“As Covid-19 cases have dropped, citizens are coming for picnics. Mainly these outings are organised for lower-income groups. It helps to interact with voters and get maximum contacts through them,” he said.

Another Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member said on anonymity, “I have planned to install CCTVs from my own money in housing society premises by approaching some members. This will help me to know the voters there. They will even tell other housing society members which will help me with word-of-mouth publicity .”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out