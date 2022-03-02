Pune civic polls: Candidates arrange picnics to reach out to voters
PUNE As the municipal election is around the corner, many candidates in the city are organising picnics for voters.
Congress leader Aba Bagul, a few years ago, started the trend to take voters, mainly senior citizens, for Kashi yatra. He is following the practise every year, which has become popular among voters.
Many candidates have started the same practice and are arranging outings for voters to pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra, mainly Akkalkot, Shirdi, Pandharpur and Ashtavinayaka are popular.
One of the candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on condition of anonymity, said, “I have organised ten buses for Akkalkot and Astavinayak tour.”
“As Covid-19 cases have dropped, citizens are coming for picnics. Mainly these outings are organised for lower-income groups. It helps to interact with voters and get maximum contacts through them,” he said.
Another Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member said on anonymity, “I have planned to install CCTVs from my own money in housing society premises by approaching some members. This will help me to know the voters there. They will even tell other housing society members which will help me with word-of-mouth publicity .”
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.