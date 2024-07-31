 Pune cleric, three others booked in ₹1.16 crore cheating case - Hindustan Times
Pune cleric, three others booked in 1.16 crore cheating case

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 31, 2024 10:35 PM IST

Kondhwa Police booked cleric and 3 others for cheating 9 people of ₹1.16 crore by promising monthly returns through luxury car investment scheme.

The Kondhwa Police on Tuesday booked a well-known cleric and three others for cheating nine people to the tune of over 1.16 crore on the pretext of offering them a monthly return between 2 and 3 per cent by investing in private luxury car business.

The incident took place from 2020 till July 30, 2024, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident took place from 2020 till July 30, 2024, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place from 2020 till July 30, 2024, said police.

The accused have been identified as Maulana Abdul Rashid alias Miftahi Qalandar Khan, 48; his younger brother Rafique Qalandar Khan, 44; Sanobar alias Sauda Rafique Khan, 40, and Isa Rafque Khan, 23; all residents of Grace Residency of Bhagyodaya Nagar in Kondhwa Khurd.

The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 420 (cheating), 406, 34 and MPID section 3 and 4 against the accused.

Miftahi is extremely popular on social media with his Youtube Miftahi Channel having 1.94 million followers.

Nisar Babulal Shaikh,55, a resident of Chintamani Nagar in Hadapsar has lodged a complaint in this regard at Kondhwa police station.

The other complainants include Aniket Gaikwad, Hamid Babulal Sheikh, Julekha Sameer Sheikh, Azim Raju Bhai Mulani, Sandeep Badhe, Jahangir Pathan, Vishal Chavan, and Sameer Rajjak Sheikh.

The complainant who works as a civil defence employee in his complaint stated that the accused promised to pay him a return, but he took the money and failed to pay interest or the principal amount.

