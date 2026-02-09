Pune collector imposes prohibitory orders for SSC, HSC exams

Pune: To ensure smooth and malpractice-free Class 12 (HSC) and Class 10 (SSC) board examinations, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi imposed prohibitory orders across the district on February 7. Representative image (HT PHOTO)

As per the orders, restrictions will be in force from 6 am on February 10 to 8 pm on March 18, 2026, at all secondary and higher secondary examination centres in Pune rural district. During this period, the entry of unauthorised persons within a 100-metre radius of examination centres has been banned, and the gathering of two or more persons in the restricted zone is prohibited.

Students appearing for the examinations, appointed examination officials and staff, police personnel, and security staff are exempt from these restrictions.

The district administration has also directed that public telephones, fax centres, photocopy (xerox) centres, internet services, and similar communication facilities within 100 metres of examination centres remain closed during the examination period.

Additionally, the carrying or use of mobile phones, wireless sets, transistors, radios, calculators, and laptops near examination centres and within the restricted zone has been prohibited.

The collector warned that strict legal action will be taken against violators under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Officials said the Class 12 examinations will commence on February 10, while the Class 10 examinations will begin on February 20. To curb malpractices, the Maharashtra State Board will implement a statewide ‘copy-free campaign’, under which CCTV surveillance has been made mandatory at all examination centres. At centres lacking CCTV facilities, staff reshuffling will be carried out.

Additional measures include drone surveillance, deployment of police personnel, flying squads, and static patrol teams to ensure transparency and the fair conduct of examinations.