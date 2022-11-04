Pune constable suspended over alleged attack on woman shopkeeper

Pune: The Pune police have suspended a constable after he allegedly beat up a woman shopkeeper over motorcycle parking issue, said senior officials on Thursday.

Vishrambaugh police station has filed a case against the constable, identified as Rahul Shinge, deputed at Khadak police station. No arrest has been made yet, said police.

The incident took place near Mahatma Phule Mandai police chowky at around 12:30pm on October 19 when the on-duty constable went to Mandai area to collect CCTV footages for investigation purpose.

He parked his motorcycle in front of the woman complainant’s shop. In her complaint, the woman said that she requested the constable not to park his vehicle in front of her shop as it will create inconvenience for customers. However, the constable did not listen and started abusing her. Later, the angry constable physically assaulted the complainant and she sustained serious injuries on her right eye. She alleged that the police initially refused to lodge complaint against the accused constable.

Priyanka Narnaware, DCP (zone 1), said, “After initial investigation on Wednesday, we have suspended constable Shinge and registered an FIR against him.”

Refuting the allegations about delay in filing case against the constable, Narnaware said, “Considering the gravity of the case, we called the complainant many times but she gave excuses. Finally, when we asked her whether she really wants to register a case or not, she visits the station and the complaint was filed.”

Taking cognisance of the social media posts of the incident shared by residents, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed the police to take appropriate action in the case.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chitra Wagh in her tweet said, “Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis taken immediate cognisance of the assault of a shopkeeper woman by a police constable in Pune city. A case has been registered against Constable Rahul Shinge at Vishrambaugh police station late night.”

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Vishrambaugh police station.