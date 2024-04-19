Pune court to pronounce verdict in Dabholkar case on May 10

Pune: The Pune court will announce its judgement in the rationalist Narendra Dabholkar murder case on May 10. The Pune court will announce its judgement in the rationalist Narendra Dabholkar murder case on May 10. (AP FILE)

The verdict will come more than 10 years after Dabholkar was shot dead by two assailants on a motorcycle while he was on his morning walk on Omkareshwar Bridge on August 20, 2013.

After hearing prolonged arguments from both sides, the special court on Thursday reserved its verdict on May 10.

“During today’s hearing, the additional sessions judge (special judge) AA Jadhav set the date for the judgment in the case on May 10,” said special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi.

Initially, the Pune police conducted the investigation, but the case was handed over to the CBI in 2014.

The CBI arrested Virendrasinh Tawde, an ENT surgeon allegedly associated with the Sanatan Sanstha, in connection with Dabholkar’s murder. Subsequently, the CBI also arrested Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar, whom the agency claimed were the shooters. In 2019, the CBI filed a chargesheet against five individuals, including Tawde, Kalaskar, Andure, advocate Sanjiv Punalekar, and his assistant Vikram Bhave.

While Tawde, Andure, and Kalaskar remain in custody, Punalekar and Bhave have been released on bail. The CBI has also invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the accused.