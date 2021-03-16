IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune deputy mayor resigns ahead of polls
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune deputy mayor resigns ahead of polls

Pune deputy mayor Saraswati Shendge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resigned from her post late evening on Monday
READ FULL STORY
By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:01 PM IST

Pune deputy mayor Saraswati Shendge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resigned from her post late evening on Monday.

Shendge’s resignation ahead of civic polls early next year has created a buzz in the city’s pollical circles.

In December 2020, BJP’s ally the Republican Party of India Athavale RPI (A) demanded to share power in the last year of its rule in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The RPI (A)’s demand came immediately after BJP’s defeat in the graduate and teachers’ constituency legislative council election from the Pune division.

The RPI (A) has been BJP’s alliance partner for the lok sabha, state and civic polls.

Shendge’s resignation is linked with RPI’s demand for the deputy mayor post.

However, leader of the house in the PMC Ganesh Bidkar refused to comment on the RPI demand.

“The party has accepted the resignation and we will carry out the procedure to depute a new deputy city mayor soon,” Bidkar said.

The BJP came to power in the PMC in 2017 by winning 98 of 162 seats. At present, the BJP has eight assembly seats in the city along with the Pune lok sabha seat.

RPI was given the post of deputy mayor in 2017 and held it for two years. In 2019, BJP gave a chance to Saraswati Shendge as deputy mayor of Pune.

PMPML director Pawar denies to resign

The BJP has asked Shankar Pawar who is currently the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) director to tender his resignation, however he has refused to resign.

Pawar said, “The party leaders have asked me to resign but I have denied. Former chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and city president Madhuri Misal appointed me as the PMPML director for two and half years. I just completed one and half years. Of those, one year has gone without doing anything in the PMPML. I have very limited time to do something for the development of PMPML.”

Pawar said that party leaders are not bothered about Hemant Rasne who has got the standing committee chairman post thrice, however are asking me to vacate the post.

“The party should give an equal opportunity to all elected corporators but it is not happening,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Social worker, civil service aspirant Dhanashri now fights for life

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Dhanashri Kumbhar, a 27-year-old civil service aspirant, was hit by a speeding auto-rickshaw on March 2 in Shivane when she was crossing the road on her way to library as part of preparations for competitive exam next week
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

New English School Ramanbaug completes 75 years, yearlong programs planned

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The Deccan Education Society’s (DES) New English School Ramanbaug is completing 75 years
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two arrested for murder over cricket betting debt

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Two men were remanded to police custody on Monday for the murder of a former local politician from Mohan nagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad after fallout of a gambling debt on March 9, according to Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune deputy mayor resigns ahead of polls

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Pune deputy mayor Saraswati Shendge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resigned from her post late evening on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Woman escaping quarantine centre gets stuck in window grill, rescued by fire officials

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The Pune city fire brigade officials had to rush to a Covid care centre in Erandwane area of the city in the late hours of Monday in order to rescue an 18-year-old woman who tried to flee from the centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Five arrested for trespassing at Gahunje stadium, raising slogans

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Five men were arrested and remanded to police custody on Tuesday for raising slogans against England and hoisting saffron flags at Gahunje cricket ground in light of the upcoming India-England match
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Filmmaker among 8 arrested in cybercrime case allegedly worth 216 crore

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The Pune police cyber-crime cell on Tuesday arrested eight people who are suspected to have committed fraud worth over 216 crore using information of dormant bank accounts of multiple banks
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Restoration of 135-year-old British-era iconic building remained on paper

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Pune: The Shivaji Market, a Grade I heritage structure, has been a bustling marketplace since its construction in 1885 by British army officer Lt Gen John Ross as per the design by Gen Cecil D’Urban La Touche and WM Ducat
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 25 shops were gutted in the blaze, an official said. (Rahul Raut/ HT Photo)
At least 25 shops were gutted in the blaze, an official said. (Rahul Raut/ HT Photo)
pune news

Fire at Shivaji Market in Pune, 25 shops gutted

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:50 AM IST
The fire broke out around 4am in the Shivaji Market, a popular establishment in the Cantonment area in Pune, a fire official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Over 26k vaccinated, 2,100 new Covid cases reported in Pune district

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:21 PM IST
Pune: The district reported 2,183 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 4
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two Pune realtors arrested for duping man of 40 lakh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:08 PM IST
PUNE: Two realtors from Pune were arrested by the Pune police on Sunday for allegedly duping a man of 40,00,000 after promising a flat and a house to him along with the ownership of the land
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Army exam paper leak: Police identify suspect “Pawan”

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:04 PM IST
PUNE: The police have identified another person in the Army recruitment exam question paper leak case, according to public prosecutor Premkumar Agarwal who was speaking in open court in Pune on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Wedding halls in Pune see cancellation of bookings due to Covid restrictions

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Pune: Owners and firms operating halls and venues that are rented out for weddings in the city are complaining now of several cancellations in the light of the new Covid restrictions for Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Owners, managers of four restaurants in Koregaon Park booked for flouting Covid norms

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Pune: Four restaurants in Koregaon Park have been raided by the Pune police on Sunday night, and the owners and managers have been booked for flouting rules in place to curb Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Some vaccination sites in Pune have no slots till April 6; admn admits tech glitch

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Pune: Post Covaxin rollout on Monday, many vaccination centres in the city have no slots till April 6 leaving many beneficiaries to struggle to get an earlier date
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP