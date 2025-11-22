Pune district admin announces traffic diversions, restrictions ahead of Pune Grand Challenge 2026

Ahead of the Pune Grand Challenge Distance Cycling Competition 2026, the Pune district administration has announced extensive traffic diversions across multiple areas, including the Pune-Baramati belt and the Sinhagad area, so as to ensure the participants’ safety and enable uninterrupted asphalting and route preparation for this international-level cycling event. Traffic on the Morgaon-Murti Road, Murti-Choudharwadi Phata Road, and Choudharwadi Phata–Nira Road will be rerouted through alternative village roads during the ongoing asphalting works. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi has invoked provisions of section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988; and the home department’s 1990 notification to enforce temporary restrictions. The major diversion plan will come into effect from November 20 to December 2, 2025 between 8 am and 9 pm to facilitate road improvement along key stretches that are part of the competition route. Traffic on the Morgaon-Murti Road, Murti-Choudharwadi Phata Road, and Choudharwadi Phata–Nira Road will be rerouted through alternative village roads during the ongoing asphalting works.

In a separate order, the administration has also imposed stringent traffic restrictions in the Sinhagad Fort area which is a popular tourist and trekking destination. Owing to the hilly terrain and lack of parallel routes, the Sinhagad Fort Road will remain completely closed to tourists and motorists during two critical periods namely November 19 to 20, 2025; and November 24 to 26, 2025. Additionally, all traffic moving towards Khed-Shivapur from Panshet, Khanapur, Donje and Atkarwadi via the Sinhagad Ghat Road will be prohibited. Local residents will be required to use the Donje Chowk–Khadakwasla–Kirkatwadi–Nanded City–Wadgaon Dhayari route to access National Highway 48.

Dudi said, “We are implementing these traffic diversions to ensure safe and efficient preparation for the Pune Grand Challenge Distance Cycling Competition 2026. The asphalting and route improvement work must proceed without obstruction, and public cooperation is crucial. While some routes, including the Sinhagad Fort Road, will face temporary closure, these measures are necessary to guarantee participant safety and smooth event management. I appeal to all citizens to support the administration during this period and follow the revised traffic routes responsibly.”