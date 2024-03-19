Pune district admin takes down over 45,000 political flexes, hoardings & banners from 4 LS constituencies

In the past three days, the Pune district administration has taken down over 45,000 flexes, hoardings and banners of political leaders and parties in the four Lok Sabha (LS) constituencies of Pune district, namely Maval, Pune, Baramati and Shirur following the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the LS poll dates on Saturday, prompting the coming into being of the model (election) code of conduct (MCC). In Maval, 961 political billboards were taken down from government spots; 2,552 from public places; and 27 from private properties. (HT PHOTO)

A total 45,528 political banners, posters and hoardings were taken down in the four LS constituencies, according to officials. Most of the political flexes, hoardings and banners were taken down in the LS constituencies of Baramati and Shirur, while action was also taken in the Pune LS constituency. Of the total number of banners and hoardings taken down in Baramati, Shirur and parts of Maval: 11,083 were taken down from government premises; 19,652 from public places; and 1,815 from private properties. The district administration confirmed the removal of billboards, posters, banners, and flags. A total 45,528 billboards, posters, banners and flags were taken down in the said LS constituencies as per the directives of Pune district collector Suhas Diwase, who is also the election officer.

In Maval, 961 political billboards were taken down from government spots; 2,552 from public places; and 27 from private properties. In Baramati, the administration took down 4,488 political hoardings from government spaces; 5,281 from public spots; and 232 from private areas. In Shirur, 4,849 political hoardings were taken down from government places; 10,388 from public areas; and 1,119 from private areas. In Pune city too, 785 billboards etc. were taken down from government locations; 1,431 from public areas; and 257 from private spots.

Joyoti Kadam, deputy collector, Pune district, said, “The process of taking down these hoardings and banners is underway, and will be completed soon. The aim is to ensure transparent elections by strictly adhering to the MCC.”

As per Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) statistics, there are six state assembly constituencies in the Pune LS constituencies which include Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Parvati, Pune Cantonment, and Kasba Peth. The PMC sky signs’ department took down a maximum of 959 billboards in Pune Cantonment and a minimum of 488 hoardings, banners and flexes in Kasba Peth. There are still political hoardings and posters in the Pune Cantonment area.

Baburao Satpute, superintendent, PMC sky signs’ department, said, “As per the ECI directives, we have removed billboards in the PMC areas in three phases. In the last three days, we have removed more than 4,264 political banners, posters, flex hoardings and wall paintings.”