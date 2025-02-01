Pune district admin to do recount of votes for three applicants

The district administration on Friday said it will recount votes for three applicants in the state assembly polls. The district administration on Friday said it will recount votes for three applicants in the state assembly polls. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A total of 11 candidates from Pune district had approached the collector’s office and demanded recounting of vote in electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) paper slips.

Deputy district election officer Meenal Kalaskar briefed the officers about the process and said, “In Pune district, a total of 11 candidates filed the application for recounting. Among 11 candidates, Yugendra Pawar withdrew his application.”

Kalaskar said, “The plea filed for 7 other applications is with the court. So, now only three applications are being considered. The election office will do recounting for three applications and for seven applications, administration will follow the instructions given by the court.”