Thousands benefit from district administration drive

In a significant work done by the Pune district administration under the ‘Shashan Aplya Dari’ (government at your doorstep) program across the district, special camps were organised simultaneously in all tehsils of the district on May 30. Under this campaign, 1.81 lakh citizens were given the benefit of various services and schemes of the State government in one day.

The Bhor sub-division office, which includes the Bhor and Velhe tehsils, had 37,017 issues related to various departments fixed on the spot by department employees.

The camp opened at 11 am in the presence of government officials and representatives. A combined camp was organised at Gangotri Hall Bhor and Kumbharkar Lawn Nasrapur in Bhor tehsil. Bhor sub-divisional officer Rajendra Kachare, Bhor Tehsildar Sachin Patil, Sarathi Sanstha deputy collector Anil Pawar and other senior officials from various departments were present on the occasion.

For the first time, the Nilekar families of Degaon village in Bhor tehsil were allotted the certificate of Mahadev Koli caste in this camp. The Nilekar family expressed their satisfaction and thanked the district administration for this special camp.

“The camp held at Bhor was very satisfactory as 28,442 cases from Bhor and 8,575 cases from Velhe tehsil were resolved in one day. This was able only because of the contribution of all the officials and staff from various departments,” said Rajendra Kachare.

Citizens benefited from government programmes such as Sanjay Gandhi. Niradhar Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana, MNREGA, Aadhaar Card for the Disabled, Subsistence Allowance, and other schemes, as well as services such as ration cards, disability certificates, various certificates, voter registration, new power connections, and Aadhaar card updates.

On this occasion, citizens were also given information about various government schemes.

Reacting to the camp, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said,” The satisfaction of saving the hardships of ordinary rural citizens who benefited is as much as the joy of benefiting more citizens through the camp. All the officers and employees tried hard and planned well to organize these camps. Efforts will continue to be made on a similar campaign level to ensure that common citizens get the benefit of government services.”