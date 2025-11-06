Pune district adopts ‘Indore Model’ for solid waste management in municipal councils

In a major step toward improving urban sanitation, the Pune district administration will follow the successful Indore model of solid waste management across all 14 municipal councils and four nagar panchayats. Baramati and Lonavla municipal councils will be covered in the first phase, said officials on Wednesday. The move is also aligned with the upcoming Pune Grand Cycle Tour in January 2026, a global event planned for next year, under which the district aims to ensure that major urban centres maintain high cleanliness standards. (HT)

The Indore model is a comprehensive waste management system with doorstep collection, source segregation into multiple categories and waste processing.

“Detailed project reports (DPRs) for both councils have been submitted to the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran for approval,” said Venkatesh Durvas, deputy commissioner of municipal council, adding that a cluster-based system has been proposed for Chakan and its surrounding rural areas to address waste disposal concerns with urban and rural participation.

Jitendra Dudi, Pune district collector, said, “We are implementing solid waste management projects in important cities of the district based on Indore’s acclaimed model. In the following three years, citizens will experience clear results in waste collection, segregation, and street cleanliness. Our goal is 100% waste collection and systematic processing through modern machinery and digital monitoring.”

The estimated ₹55-crore Baramati project will include a 50-tonne bio-CNG plant for wet waste, 50-tonne facility for processing dry waste, and deployment of four to five advanced mechanical vehicles for road cleaning. “If the plan works as promised, Baramati will become much cleaner,” said Shubhangi Patil, a shop owner from Baramati.

In popular destination Lonavla, a 20-tonne capacity bio-CNG plant for wet waste and 10-tonne garden waste processing unit are proposed, supported by new machinery and waste-handling vehicles. The project aims to build model hill-station cleanliness standards for Lonavla and Khandala. “Tourism brings waste. If the waste is handled well, tourists and locals both will benefit,” said Neha Mane from Lonavla.

Meanwhile, Chakan will adopt a collective waste management system involving its municipal council, Rajgurunagar, and 10 nearby gram panchayats. A 100–125 tonne bio-CNG plant will be set up on six acres of MIDC land. The project cost is expected to be between ₹55 and ₹60 crore, with funding sourced through various state schemes for both urban and rural development.