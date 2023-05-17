Business licence of traffic offenders will be cancelled: Pune dist collector

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Tuesday conducted a review meeting regarding implementation of the measures suggested by the Road Safety Committee to prevent accidents on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway between New Katraj Tunnel and Navale Bridge. Traffic on Katraj-Dehu Road bypass highway near Navale Bridge Chowk. Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh at the road safety review meet on Tuesday said business licence of traffic offenders will be cancelled. (HT FILE)

“It has been noticed that some hoteliers and other businessmen are breaking the divider between the main road and the service road in order to benefit the business. If it is found that businessmen have broken the divider strict action will be taken including cancellation of the business licence,” said Deshmukh

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Vijay Kumar Magar, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Pune Project Director Sanjay Kadam, Pune Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Ajit Shinde, Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department Bappa Bahir along with representatives of ‘Save Life Foundation’ were present at this Road Safety Committee meeting held at the Collectorate office on Tuesday.

“A police post has been established at Jambhulwadi near New Katraj Tunnel where 10 policemen are deployed for round the clock service. Patrolling is also being done. On an average at least 300 vehicles are caught everyday for violating various traffic rules,” said Magar.

The rural police and city traffic department should immediately submit a proposal for an interceptor vehicle to the district planning committee to stop vehicles violating the speed limit and other traffic rules and take action against them, stated Deshmukh.

Deshmukh also directed officials to like CCTV cameras to the police department software for strict action.