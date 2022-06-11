Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district collector reviews palkhi procession preparations
Pune district collector reviews palkhi procession preparations

The palkhi processions, comprising around three to four lakh warkaris, would be in the city between June 22 and June 24
Since past two years, following Covid restrictions, the Maharashtra government had allowed selected warkaris to go to Pandharpur by bus as part of annual palkhi processions. (HT File Photo)
Since past two years, following Covid restrictions, the Maharashtra government had allowed selected warkaris to go to Pandharpur by bus as part of annual palkhi processions.
Published on Jun 11, 2022 10:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

With the Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar palkhis arriving in the city after two years, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started preparations to welcome the warkaris. The palkhi processions, comprising around three to four lakh warkaris, would be in the city between June 22 and June 24.

Since past two years, following Covid restrictions, the Maharashtra government had allowed selected warkaris to go to Pandharpur by bus as part of annual palkhi processions.

During the review meet, Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune district collector, said, “I along with local body officers visited the palkhi route from Dehu Alandi to other places in the district. We have put in place arrangements to provide facilities to warkaris.”

Asha Raut, deputy commissioner, PMC solid waste management department, said, “We will place 1,100 mobile toilets in the city, mainly at peth areas where most warkaris will stay. Additional 700 employees will be deployed to facilitate the events.”

State women commission has instructed authorities to provide mobile bathrooms and sanitary napkins for women and PMC plans such facilities in Bhavani peth area.

Deshmukh instructed administrative officers to provide medical facilities and mobile toilets in rural areas.

