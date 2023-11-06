Pune district collector reviews process to issue Kunbi certificates

As instructed by Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh conducted the review meeting for issuing the OBC certificate on Monday. The Maharashtra government published an order last Tuesday asking officials to issue fresh Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Maratha community members, paving the way for them to avail reservation benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The long-standing agitation over the demand for the Maratha reservation turned violent after members of the largest community in the state set houses and offices of MLAs from the Maratha community on fire. (HT FILE)

Accordingly, all the district collectors were asked to speed up the process of identifying and issuing the caste certificates for Maratha Kunbi as an OBC certificate.

Deshmukh instructed officers, “Follow process like Aurangabad district. Form taluka-wise committees to scrutinise the documents.”

After the Maratha agitations, CM Shide promised Manoj Jarange Patil that the State government would decide on the Maratha reservation very soon which will not get challenged in the court. Meanwhile, the government would issue the Kunbi certificates for those who are liable for it.

The long-standing agitation over the demand for the Maratha reservation turned violent after members of the largest community in the state set houses and offices of MLAs from the Maratha community on fire.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!