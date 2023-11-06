close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Pune district collector reviews process to issue Kunbi certificates

Pune district collector reviews process to issue Kunbi certificates

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 06, 2023 09:39 PM IST

Maharashtra government published an order last Tuesday asking officials to issue fresh Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Maratha community members

As instructed by Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh conducted the review meeting for issuing the OBC certificate on Monday. The Maharashtra government published an order last Tuesday asking officials to issue fresh Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Maratha community members, paving the way for them to avail reservation benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The long-standing agitation over the demand for the Maratha reservation turned violent after members of the largest community in the state set houses and offices of MLAs from the Maratha community on fire. (HT FILE)
The long-standing agitation over the demand for the Maratha reservation turned violent after members of the largest community in the state set houses and offices of MLAs from the Maratha community on fire. (HT FILE)

Accordingly, all the district collectors were asked to speed up the process of identifying and issuing the caste certificates for Maratha Kunbi as an OBC certificate.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Deshmukh instructed officers, “Follow process like Aurangabad district. Form taluka-wise committees to scrutinise the documents.”

After the Maratha agitations, CM Shide promised Manoj Jarange Patil that the State government would decide on the Maratha reservation very soon which will not get challenged in the court. Meanwhile, the government would issue the Kunbi certificates for those who are liable for it.

The long-standing agitation over the demand for the Maratha reservation turned violent after members of the largest community in the state set houses and offices of MLAs from the Maratha community on fire.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out