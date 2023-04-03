Patil reviews sample Pune riverfront development stretch

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil along with Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday visited the sites of the riverfront development and river rejuvenation projects to review the progress. The riverfront development is nearing completion and the civic body is planning to plant trees along the stretch.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has created a 300-metre sample belt of riverfront development project near Bund Garden.

Recently, activists and residents opposed to PMC cutting tress for the project. Speaking about it Patil said, “We assure that new trees of native species will be planted along the riverfront stretch. This will give residents an experience to walk in nature.”

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “The riverfront project has been divided in 11 packages. The work of two packages in between Sangamwadi to Bund Garden and Bund Garden to Mundhwa started on ground.”

The Pune civic body had earlier planned to complete a sample stretch of 300 metres between Chima Garden and Bund Garden in January when city witnessed the G20 summit. However, it was delayed and is now close to completion.

The project has been planned by the civic body on a 44km stretch. Two tenders were approved for the 3.7km stretch from Sangamwadi to Bund Garden worth ₹265 crore and for 5.6km stretch from Bund Garden to Mundhwa worth ₹604 crore. Reserved credit bonds (RCB) would be used for developing this phase.

The civic body has also finalised the estimate for the 8 km third phase, costing around ₹610 crore. It will be carried out at Aundh, Baner and Balewadi areas. Nearly 20 groups organised a programme on Sunday to voice their disapproval to the project.

Patil also visited the river rejuvenation project which is going with the help of Japan International Co-operation agency. Patil reviewed the work of Naidu Plant where Sewage Treatment Plant work is underway.

After the visit, guardian minister also flagged off the 80 new garbage vehicles hired by PMC.