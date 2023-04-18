Covid cases have hit a plateau in Pune district, say PMC health officials

While Maharashtra is witnessing a spike in number of fresh Covid-19 cases, the situation in Pune district is improving as the case load has hit a plateau. This trend is being observed in the last 15 days as the positive and active cases continue to remain in one range, said health officials on Tuesday.

While Maharashtra is witnessing a spike in number of fresh Covid-19 cases, the situation in Pune district is improving as the case load has hit a plateau. (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, the district reported the highest active case count in the state. In March, a spike in cases was seen as the daily case count increased. Currently, the situation has improved as the number of fresh cases remains low as compared to the number of patients being discharged.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad said,

“The ‘R’ value, or the rate at which the Covid-19 is spreading, has remained below 1.0 which makes it clear that transmission has not been established in the community. All cases that are tested are random cases due to which there is no need for control measures in the community. Majority of the cases are asymptomatic or mild symptomatic. The testing currently done is not random but people with symptoms are being advised to get tested.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official report, from March 30 to April 17, the number of fresh Covid-19 cases reported daily is between 90 and 153 cases. With the number of patients being discharged being in the same range, active cases are between 716 and 788. While the Covid-19 positivity rate in the district has remained over 10%, officials claim this is due to mostly symptomatic patients being tested and response for Covid-19 test is poor.

Prasad, further informed that the current virus strain in circulation is observed to be mild in nature, however, it is challenging when it comes to people with existing illness and comorbidity. “The number of cases reported this year remains low in comparison to past waves of Covid-19 due to a larger population being vaccinated and natural immunity developed due to exposure to the virus in the past,” he, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pune district currently has 764 active Covid-19 cases, of which 438 are in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 169 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 157 active cases in Pune rural and Cantonment Board limits. Out of the total active cases, 37 patients are hospitalised and 727 are in home isolation.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, PMC health officer, said that in Pune city, daily on an average 40 to 50 fresh cases are reported while 50 to 60 patients get discharged from various hospitals. Currently, there are 31 patients who are hospitalised out of them four patients are on oxygen support. “The testing has been increased to around 350 to 400 samples daily. However, only patients which we contact or are symptomatic get tested for Covid-19.The number of active cases and fresh Covid-19 cases reported have definitely remained in a specific range. We hope that the cases decrease. Vaccines still seem to remain highly effective at protecting people against serious illness, hospitalisation, and death.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}