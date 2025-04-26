Pune district identifies 222 Pakistani nationals

The Pune district administration has identified 222 Pakistani nationals currently residing in the district. Of these, 111 are living in Pune city and another 111 in Pimpri Chinchwad, said officials. Jitendra Dudi, Pune district collector, said data is being gathered from visa-issuing authorities and the passport office. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune city police officials said they have verified the details of all 111 Pakistani nationals residing in the city and initiated further steps as per government guidelines.

“Three of them have already left India amid the current situation,” a police official said.

“So far, we have information on 111 Pakistani nationals. All of them have been informed that they must leave the country within the stipulated deadline,” he said, adding that the final number may rise as more information is compiled.

Dudi also confirmed that visas had been issued for various purposes, including tourism and medical treatment.

“Those here on medical grounds have been allowed to stay until April 29,” he said.

In Pimpri Chinchwad, police confirmed that all 111 identified Pakistani nationals are staying on long-term visas for five years. “None of them are on short-term or medical visas,” an official added.

According to Pune rural police, there are no Pakistani nationals residing in rural areas of the district on valid Pakistani visas.

The action comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which claimed 28 lives. In response, the Indian government on Thursday suspended all types of visas for Pakistani nationals and directed them to leave the country by April 27. Medical visa holders have been given an extension until April 29.