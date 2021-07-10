Pune district reports 1,267 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

The district reported 1,267 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.066 million out of which 1.031 million have recovered, 17,435 deaths and 17,363 are active cases or those who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 698 new cases which took the progressive count to 315,443 and as no deaths were reported the toll stood at 5,925.

Pune city reported 342 new cases which took the progressive count to 497,668 and with three deaths the toll went up to 8,487.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 227 new cases and the progressive count went up to 253,098 and with one death reported the toll went stood at 2,782.

The state reported that 10,458 patients have been discharged today and a totally of 5,900,440 Covid patients have been discharged after full recovery until Friday. The recovery rate in the state is 96.08%.

Also, 8,992 new cases and 200 deaths have been reported in the state on Friday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.03 %.

Out of 4,35,65,119 laboratory samples 61,40,968 have been tested positive (14.1 %) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 6,27,243 people are in home quarantine and 4,756 people are in institutional quarantine.