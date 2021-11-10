Pune district reports 241 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Pune: As of Tuesday, Pune district has reported 241 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 19,973 deaths and 2,903 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 31,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 93 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 366,151 and the death toll went up to 6,919 as two more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 113 new virus cases which took the progressive count to 521,416 and the death toll remained at 9,202 and no more deaths were reported on the day. PCMC reported 35 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 268,997 and the toll stood at 3,503 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune district also saw 31,566 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Tuesday and in total 12,233,551. Of which 7,875,738 are first doses and 4,357,813 are second doses. A total of 614 sites saw vaccination of which 447 were government centres and 167 were private.