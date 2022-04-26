Pune district reports 25 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 25 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 215 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,578 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 15 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,352 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported six new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,491 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Tuesday, registered a total of 17.99 million doses. Of which 9.73 million are first doses, 7.91 million second and 349,640 precautionary doses. A total of 314 sites saw vaccination of which 229 were government centres and 85 private
PIL seeks NIA probe into Malda blast; more crude bombs recovered in West Bengal
A public interest litigation has been filed in the Calcutta high court on Tuesday seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency into Sunday's blast in West Bengal's Malda district in which five children were injured. Meanwhile, one person was injured on Tuesday when he was trying to remove some garbage in the area. Later police recovered six crude bombs from the area. The matter is likely to be heard later this week.
Mumbai, Pune account for 80% of Covid active cases in state
Pune: Two districts in the state, Mumbai and Pune, account for 80% of Covid active cases in the state. The sudden surge of virus cases has affected only the two districts as most others continue to report zero new cases and zero active Covid cases. Of the 929 active cases in Maharashtra, 739 are from Mumbai and Pune as per the state health records.
Mercury touched 40.1 degrees Celsius in Pune 3 times in April
PUNE Despite the scorching heat, Pune in April has been relatively cooler than expected. Since the beginning of April, mercury levels have touched 40.1 degrees Celsius only on three occasions as per data furnished by the India Meteorological Department. On April 7, April 8, and April 26 this year, Shivajinagar reported day temperatures of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the city like Chinchwad and Lavale reported day temperatures higher than 41 degrees Celsius.
Bhalswa fire: Gopal Rai asks Delhi pollution panel to submit report in 24 hours
As many as 10 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) have been on the spot, trying to douse the flames since 5.45pm. A senior north MCD official said the corporation has deployed excavators to dump sand on the source of the fire.
UP: Four die, 34 injured in Lalitpur accident
Four people were killed and 34 others suffered injuries when a private bus fell into a nullah about 20 feet down in a bid to save a motorcyclist on Mahroni road in Lalitpur district on Tuesday evening, police said. The motorcyclist, who too was hit, also died. Expressing his grief over the loss of life in the mishap, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials concerned to ensure best treatment to the injured.
