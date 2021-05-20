Pune district reports 3,735 fresh Covid cases, 91 deaths

Pune: As per state health authorities, Pune district reported 3,735 fresh Covid positive cases and 91 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.. Out of 91 deaths reported on Thursday, 66 were in Pune rural, 21 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and four in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 477,129 Covid cases and 6,200 deaths till Thursday, PCMC 238,298 cases so far and total 1,554 deaths. Pune rural has reported 273,184 total cases so far and 2,974 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 0.988,611 million Covid cases. Of this, 0.913,741 million patients have recovered. There have been a total of 10,786 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 64,084 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 47,371 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 5,026,308 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 91.43%.

Across Maharashtra, 29,911 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 730 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.55%.

The state health department stated of 32,154,275 laboratory samples, 5,497,448 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 17.09% patients till Thursday.

Currently, 2,935,409 people are in home quarantine and 21,648 are in institutional quarantine.