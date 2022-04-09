Pune district reports 40 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths
PUNE Pune district reported 40 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 235 are currently active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported eight new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425.483 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as four more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 23 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,093 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported nine new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,372 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard, as of Saturday, saw 17.85 million doses been registered in the district. Out of which 9.70 million are first doses, 7.84 million are second doses and 301,517 were precautionary doses. A total of 280 sites saw vaccination out of which 193 were government centres and 87 were private.
Maharashtra: No significant rise in Covid-19 cases week after lifting of curbs
Mumbai: A week after the state government eased all Covid-19 curbs, there was no significant rise in cases. On Saturday, Maharashtra logged 132 new cases and six deaths. A 67-year-old Mumbai resident with a travel history to Vadodara tested positive for the XE variant, as confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi. He has been fully vaccinated with Covishield. Mumbai reported 55 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh government allows private schools to hike fees
Private schools across Uttar Pradesh will now be able to increase the fees for the new academic session 2022-23. In an order issued here, the state government eased the restrictions it had earlier imposed on schools to prevent an increase in fees for the third successive year on January 7. The order issued by additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhna Shukla said private schools can increase their fees from the academic session 2022-23.
IIT-Kanpur, IIM-Lucknow launch joint accelerator programme
With the intent of supporting early-stage, growth-driven companies working in the domain of DeepTech and IoT and accelerating their product development, IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIML EIC) and Technopark of IIT-Kanpur have jointly launched a 6-month accelerator programme. IIML EIC,, Yamini Bhushan Pandey, said. Technopark@iitk is the technology partner in the programme. The programme is an opportunity for DeepTech startups to gain immersive learning and accelerate their growth at a rapid pace.
Pune holds its first trans entrepreneur mela
PUNE For Noor, this is her first time in Pune and her stall at the first trans and hijra empowerment mela at Kamayani (Munot) Hall, Patrakar nagar. Her designed Batik women's wear and sarees are flying off the counter. Noor hails from Indore and is one of the transwomen who launched her label 'Noor' online. Priyanka has come from Malda in West Bengal with her handmade jute products.
Bundelkhand University paper leak case: 26 students among 32 arrested
Thirty-two people, including 26 students, were arrested in Jhansi on Friday in connection with the recent paper leak of the Bundelkhand University's B. Sc examination, police said. The paper was leaked on April 6 by the employees of an examination centre and delivered to students through WhatsApp just hours before the examination, Jhansi DM Ravindra Kumar and SSP Shiv Hari Meena said in a joint press conference in Jhansi.
