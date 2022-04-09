Pune district reports 40 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths

PUNE Pune district reported 40 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 235 are currently active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported eight new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425.483 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as four more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 23 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,093 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported nine new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,372 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard, as of Saturday, saw 17.85 million doses been registered in the district. Out of which 9.70 million are first doses, 7.84 million are second doses and 301,517 were precautionary doses. A total of 280 sites saw vaccination out of which 193 were government centres and 87 were private.