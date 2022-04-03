Pune district reports 40 new Covid cases on Sunday

The district reported 40 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 269 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,449 and the death toll stood at 7,183. Pune city reported 16 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,006 and the death toll stood at 9,707. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 19 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,313 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till Sunday, Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard saw 17.78 million doses administered. Out of which 9.68 million are first doses, 7.81 million are second doses and 287,337 were precautionary doses. A total of 57 sites saw vaccination out of which 15 were government centres and 42 were private.