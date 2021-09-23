Pune district reports 744 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

Pune: As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 744 fresh Covid positive cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. The four deaths were reported from Pune rural.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 516,142 Covid cases and 9,140 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 265,720 cases so far and a total of 3,494 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 356,150 total cases so far and 6,742 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,138,012 Covid cases. Of this, 1,008,460 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 19,745 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 9,807 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 4,050 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,553,079 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.22%.

Across Maharashtra, 3,320 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 61 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

The state health department stated that of 57,646,515 laboratory samples, 6,534,557 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 11.34% of patients till Thursday.

Currently 261,842 people are in home quarantine and 1,461 in institutional quarantine.

Pune district figures

Covid-19 cases: 1,138,012

Recovered patients: 1,108,460

Deaths: 19,745

Active cases: 9,807

New cases: 744

New deaths: 4