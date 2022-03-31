Pune district reports 77 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district on Thursday reported 77 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities.
The progressive count stands at 1,452,648 Covid cases. Of this, 1,431,913 patients have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 218 active cases in the district.
As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported 679,942 Covid cases and 9,707 deaths by Thursday. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,280 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,426 total cases so far and 7,183 Covid deaths.
-
Swagat Yatra in Thane returns on Gudi Padwa after two-year gap
After a gap of two years, Thane residents can participate in the annual Swagat Yatra on Gudi Padwa on Saturday. Swagat Yatra on the morning of Gudi Padwa is a two-decade-old tradition and attended by thousands every year. Due to the lockdown and the first two waves in the last two years, the annual procession could not be held. Various social organisations have come forward to participate in the Swagat Yatra this year.
-
Bengaluru: Worker cleans manhole without protective gear at Gadag DC's Office
In a video that went viral on social media, a civic worked is pictured entering a manhole unequipped and without any safety great on the premise of the Gadag Deputy Commissioner's Office. The law says the construction of dry toilets and the employment of manual scavengers to clean dry toilets were prohibited in India in 1993 (The Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act 1993).
-
Pune likely to witness above normal temperatures in April: IMD
According to India Meteorological Department, the day temperature in the city in April is likely going to be above normal on most days. This also means that nights will be warmer this time, say officials. The weather department issued its 'Monthly outlook for the temperature and rainfall during April 2022' on Thursday. Pune has witnessed warmer days in March itself with maximum temperature touching 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the city.
-
Immediate steps needed to save Lucknow’s lakes: UPPCB
Days after a large number of fishes died at the Butler Palace lake due to sewer water flowing into it, the UP Pollution Control Board has urged Lucknow Municipal Corporation and Lucknow Development Authority to take immediate action to prevent the repeat of such incidents in city's other lakes like the Motijheel in Aishbagh and Vinayak jheel in Telibagh.
-
Work on Veena-shaped pedestrian bridge commences
PUNE The pillar work of the much awaited Veena-shaped pedestrian bridge that falls near the Mutha river deck has started, and is expected to be complete in eight months. “The pillar work has started and the bridge work is expected to be completed in eight months,” said public relations officer of the Maha Metro, Hemant Sonawane. Keeping in mind Pune's rich cultural heritage, Maha Metro has opted for the Indian classical instruments' theme.
